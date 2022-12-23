PBD Guest Interview: Jaideep Ojha says ‘My cradle Indore has come a long way, but we have miles to go…’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “The best memory I treasure is that of my cradle city… Indore,” says Jaideep Ojha, who lives in Malaysia. Once a journalist with BAG Films& Media, Ojha is currently with an e-commerce company, DKSH Corporate Shared Service Centre, Malaysia.

CHANGES NOTICED

The actual scenario started changing in the last five years. When I say changing, I thrust on the word “change” in terms of infrastructure, the cleanest city tag, and economic viability with job opportunities. Indore is on a hyper drive.

SWEET HOME & SWEET DISH

Indore’s sweet delicacies are not only famous in the country but have made a niche for themselves and are appreciated across the world. When it comes to consuming and enjoying Indore’s sweet dishes, even the calorie-conscious foreigners can’t resist the same.

HOPE GER GETS UN’S ICH TAG

After the pandemic era, this year there was a change in the Ger route due to the ongoing work of the ISCDL from Bada Ganpati to Krishnapura Chhatri Square. Organic colours were prepared with tesu flowers while shops in Sarafa were covered with plastic sheets. A UNESCO team was also present at Rajwada Square to consider recognition of Ger as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

INDORE MEANS CELEBRATION

Indore is synonymous to celebration and togetherness. An average Indori does not wait for a festival. Even a cricket match is a celebration for us.

MESSAGE FOR INDORIS

We have achieved the clean city tag for the sixth consecutive time and now we should set our goal towards creating better infrastructure and traffic management. I am also keen to see a language forum and hope my wishes are fulfilled when I visit Indore next time.

“Indore is known for setting new trends and challenges. People are upbeat and they know how to keep up the spirit.

I live in Malaysia, but want my kids to inculcate the culture of Indore. My kids are familiar with the city as I keep them posted with the cities’ developments and the rich heritage.

IN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS

The government has been taking a lot of initiatives for the city’s uplift. Though we have taken giant strides in infrastructure, the medical sector and the setting up of the IIT and the IIM have been the icing on the cake, but we can’t afford to take it lightly and enjoy our laurels. We need to strive harder to set benchmarks for our future generations. Indore has the potential to do a lot.