Indore: 60 new grids to be built in Malwa-Nimar from January

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Work of setting up 60 new grids will start in Malwa-Nimar from January under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, an ambitious scheme of the central government for the energy sector. Intensive preparations are going on for this. New grids will be setup in all the 15 districts of the region. Administrative approval for the land has been done for this.

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director AmitTomar said that approval has been given for 33/11 KV grids especially under RDSS for modernisation and capacity expansion of power distribution system.

“Work will start at 60 places in the first month of 2023 itself, including 10 places in Indore district. With the installation of new grids in all the districts, the power distribution capacity will be expanded by about 300 MW,” he added.

With this, domestic, non-domestic, agricultural, industrial consumers will benefit as voltage will be better than before.

About 8 lakh consumers and a population of 30 lakh will be benefit from these grids, Tomar said informing that the energy department, electricity company, district administration, district electricity officers are working in coordination so that the work of setting up new grids is done on time.