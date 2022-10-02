Indore: Discom to give transformers on rent to farmers for Rabi season

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The rainy season is almost over, and with the start of the Rabi season from October, irrigation work will also start at a rapid pace. During Rabi season, about one lakh farmers apply for temporary connections in the Malwa-Nimar region. The company will provide transformers on rent to the farmers who don’t have a permanent power connection.

Amit Tomar, managing director, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, said that during the Rabi season, the farmers who have provision of water, cultivate by planting crops on the available land by taking temporary connections. Farmers with temporary electricity connections have to arrange transformers at their own level.

According to the regulatory commission, the power company has been ordered to rent transformers to the farmers at a minimum rate. The managing director said that the farmer will be able to take the transformer on rent by depositing an amount which will be returned after the end of the season. The current cost of a 100 KVA transformer is around 1.30 lakh, its rent will be around Rs 2,300 per month. Similarly, the cost of a 63 KVA transformer is 1.19 lakh, monthly rent will be Rs 2,123, 25 KVA transformer costs 63,000 and the rent will be around Rs 1,122 per month.