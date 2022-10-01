e-Paper Get App
Indore: Cleanliness survey; district bags 3rd rank in West Zone

Award to be given on Sunday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Indore (Madhya pradesh): While the urban area of the district i.e. Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) remains at the top position in the cleanliness survey for the 6th time in the country, the entire district too has put up a decent show by grabbing the 3rd rank in West Zone in Swachh Survekshan (Rural).

Chief executive officer of Zilla Panchayat Vandana Sharma informed here on Saturday that this award will be received on October 2, Sunday at a function organised at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. She along with MP Shankar Lalwani will receive the award. After receiving the award, she will reach Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport at 7 pm. Here the villagers and local public representatives will welcome them.

article-image

