Indore: DISCOM Provides Over ₹9K Cr Subsidy This Financial Year | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): DISCOM provided subsidy of Rs 9,190 crore in one year to 48 lakh consumers, officials said on Tuesday. A total subsidy of Rs 9,190 crore will be given by the end of March in the current financial year. Subsidy of more than Rs 7k crore has been given till now.

Managing Director of West DISCOM Amit Tomar said that as per orders of Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, every eligible consumer is being given the benefit of subsidy. Maximum six-and-a-half lakh consumers have been given the benefit of subsidy in Indore district. On an average, about 48 lakh consumers in the company area have been given the benefit of subsidy every month.

Read Also Indore Crime: Two Including Minor Held For Stabbing Within An Hour

He said that at the company level, there is provision of subsidy of Rs 1,795 crore for an average of 33.50 lakh consumers under Gruh Jyoti Yojana. Similarly, 5.5 lakh eligible consumers belonging to SC and ST category are being given free electricity for agricultural purpose. On which there is a provision of subsidy of Rs 2,600 crore in the financial year. Similarly, under Kisan Jyoti Yojana, a subsidy of Rs 4,500 crore was provided to 9.86 lakh farmers

A subsidy of Rs 25 crore has been provided to 5k operators of power loom units and a subsidy of Rs 2.38 crore has been provided to Gram Panchayat and Municipal Councils on 1,400 connections for street lighting arrangements.