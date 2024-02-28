Indore Crime: Two Including Minor Held For Stabbing Within An Hour | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tejaji Nagar police arrested a man and detained his minor accomplice for stabbing a person in a school hostel at Khandwa Road, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, one Manoj Mohite, lodged a complaint with Tejaji Nagar police station stating that accused Rohit Anjana and his accomplice stabbed him with a sharp edged weapon and fled from there. Police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and initiated an investigation into the case. The police managed to arrest Rohit Anjana and detained his minor accomplice within an hour of the incident.

Bike lifter held with stolen bikes

Aerodrome police arrested a man for stealing bikes and recovered two of them worth around Rs 1.60 lakh from his possession, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Ashish Giri of Siddharth Nagar. The police received a complaint of two bikes stolen from Panchsheel Nagar. Police examined CCTV footages near the spot and identified the suspect. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to his crime. Police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and is being further questioned for any previous criminal activities.

Man held with 5.5 kg ganja

Khajrana police arrested a man for smuggling ganja and recovered 5.5 kg ganja from his possession, police said on Tuesday. The accused used to smuggle ganja to the city from Maharashtra. The police had set up a regular security checkpoint near Star Square and stopped a two-wheeler rider who tried to flee from there. The police nabbed the accused and found ganja from a bag he was carrying. The police also seized the motorcycle.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mehmood Khan of Azad Nagar. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to his crime and informed police that he originally hails from Burhanpur and transports ganja from Maharashtra. He was previously arrested for carrying illicit arms in Uttar Pradesh. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of NDPS Act.