Indore: Disburse okayed loan amount to beneficiaries, says Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T. has instructed all bank and government officers of to complete the target of all beneficiary and self-employment oriented schemes at the earliest. Disbursement of the approved loan amount should be ensured compulsorily to all the beneficiaries.

He gave these instructions at the meeting of the District Level Bankers Coordination Committee held here on Monday.

In the meeting, the collector reviewed the progress of various beneficiary and self-employment oriented schemes. CEO of Zilla Panchayat Vandana Sharma, LDM Sunil Dhaka and other officers and bank managers were present in the meeting.

All the bankers were instructed in the meeting that applications will be filled from March 25 to April 30 under the Ladli Bahna Yojana to make women financially empowered and self-reliant. Accounts should be opened in banks so that more and more women get benefits of the scheme. Already opened accounts should be activated. The accounts of eligible women beneficiaries should be linked with Aadhaar. Bank accounts should be Do not Track (DNT) enabled.

Flex related to the scheme should be installed in banks. A help desk should be set up after identifying the nodal officer to give information related to the scheme to the women coming to the bank.

Various schemes of the government like Bhagwan Birsa Munda Swarojgar Yojana, Tantya Mama Kalyan Yojana, Sant Ravidas Swarojgar Yojana, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Economic Welfare Scheme, Chief Minister Udyam Kranti Yojana, Savitri Phule Self-Help Group Scheme, PMMME and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana were discussed. The progress, targets etc being made by the department were reviewed in detail.

Collector instructed the self-help groups formed in the district should be made financially strong. Train them. Loan should be given as per requirement. He said that women members of the groups should also be provided training for entrepreneurship and efficiency and capacity enhancement. In this direction, special attention should be paid to the groups formed under the Rural Livelihood Mission.

On this occasion the bank officials who have done excellent work in providing loans under government schemes and various self-employment schemes were honoured by offering certificates.