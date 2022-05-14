Indore: Director, manager of company arrested for duping people

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The director of a microfinance company and his manager were arrested by the police for duping people in the name of investing money in their company to get attractive interest in Palasia area on Friday. The police are gathering information about other investors, who were duped by the accused.

Palasia police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais said that complainant Deepesh, a resident of Krishnaji Nagar area of the city had lodged a complaint that he was duped by the director of a company named 7 Billion Network. The police started the investigation and found that many people were duped by the accused. Later, the police arrested the director Sushil Bhatia and his manager Rahul for duping people in the name of investment.

TI Bais said that Sushil and Rahul had allegedly duped people in the name of investing their money in the microfinance company. The accused had started duping people by creating a mobile application. In this application, the paid customers have to upload their video to get money. After the video was uploaded the accused used to contact those who had uploaded their videos that they should become investors as they needed money to promote their mobile application. To lure people the accused promised to give 15% interest in 10 months, and many people fell into the trap and invested, only to be duped.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 12:23 AM IST