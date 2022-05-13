Bhopal: Centre's team appreciates integrated CM Helpline system to redress grievances

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An integrated system in resolving public problems has been put in place that covers CM Helpline 181, Grievance Redressal Portal, Jan Sunwai (public hearing), MP Samadhan, public welfare camp, Women Helpline, 104 Health Helpline, CPGRAMS (Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System) and District and State level Disaster Command Control Centre etc, as per an official statement.

The services (income, local resident certificate,Khasra/Khatauni/Naksha map and land rights booklet) provided from CM Helpline through calls made by citizens are commendable, said a Centreís team visiting here.

The team including director of Central Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances Department Satish Kerba Jadhav and technical head Rajiv Shukla appreciated the work done by inspecting the CM Helpline 181 call centre of Madhya Pradesh.

As per an official release, during the inspection, the team closely observed the complaints being filed by citizens on CM Helpline 181, 4-level mapping by department and departmental officers for their redressal, process of satisfaction test, various dashboards made for monitoring of complaints and the audit being done by third parties for quality of complaints being registered at call centres.

After observing the process the team members said that this system should also be included on the CPGRAMS portal at the Centre.

The officers observed the various means available (like call on 181, call through IVRS, CM Helpline portal/ mobile app and WhatsApp) for registering the satisfaction test/feedback of citizens after the redressal of complaints. They appreciated the system.

They also appreciated the activity conducted under Nirbhaya Fund and the follow-up system being used by the Women Helpline in Madhya Pradesh. In the CM Helpline Project, the efforts made by all the officers/employees who helped the citizens register their grievances and in the continuous development of the facilities provided to the officers for redressal and monitoring were appreciated too.

After visiting MP CM Helpline 181 Call Centre, director Satish Kerba Jadhav met executive director State Public Service Agency Nand Kumaram. The latter urged the team to set up a Central Government level call centre in Bhopal.

