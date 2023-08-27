Indore: Differently-Abled Women Celebrate Rakhi Showcasing Artistic Approach

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rakhi is not a mere celebration but has loads of emotions being tied by a sister to her brother’s wrist, both wishing happiness for the other. With a similar sense of emotion, differently-abled women in the city enthusiastically created rakhis with creativity using a variety of arts and crafts.

A Rakshabandhan programme was organised by the Home Again Project on August 26. People's representatives, district administration officials and dignitaries got rakhis tied by these women enthusiastically supporting them. Director of the organisation Ajay Dhawale said that Home Again is being operated with the aim of providing residential facilities to differently abled women in the community.

The project is being run by the Rural Adivasi Samaj Vikas Sansthan and aims to provide residential facilities in the community for differently abled women and these women have been trained by the organisation to make rakhis. Rakhis made by these women will also be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with a letter written by them.

He said, “Many women are mentally unwell and even when they recover after being in a mental hospital, their family or society is not ready to keep them. Efforts are being made to rehabilitate such women in Indore through the project 'Home Again'.”

There are 22 women residing in four houses in Limbodi area of the city. Efforts are being made to provide them a home-like environment and to integrate them into the mainstream of the society. Yoga and skill activities are being undertaken for the women residing in Home Again along with proper treatment.

Home Again is the first project of Central India and is being operated in six states of the country.

