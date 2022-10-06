Indore: Different books, half syllabus done... now, exam pattern changes!

Representational pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of over 2,000 private unaided schools in Indore and 45,000 in the state affiliated to the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) are now in a tizzy as the state government has instructed them to fill forms for board examinations of Class 5 and Class 8. In the middle of the session, this announcement has left students in panic and schools in a great deal of worry.

Most private schools have been preparing students for regular examinations using privately published books and, hence, not on board or examination pattern since the beginning of the session in April.

Having already spent money and time on privately published books, it is going to be a hassle for schools to switch books and start re-learning. Opposing the idea, Private Unaided Schools’ Association members have demanded the idea be postponed to next year and just authorised signatures for results in this academic session.

Board Exams announced in mid-session

‘The MPBSE has announced the board examination and exam pattern in October... How’s that reasonable or feasible?” Gopal Soni, state vice-president of MP Private Unaided Schools’ Association, said. He explained that board examinations is a welcome idea, but announcing the exam pattern and switching to board examinations now isn’t possible. We’ve always supported board examinations, but students must follow the pattern and prepare accordingly from the beginning of the session,’ Soni said

Different books followed...

Private schools have been opting for privately published books for primary and middle school as opposed to government schools. Hence, the lessons and syllabus are different. ‘We opt for private books, because government school books are designed so that kids with minimum knowledge and those in the rural areas can relate to them,’ Soni said. However, the level of books is not apt for urban areas, he added. ‘In case of mathematics, there aren’t enough practice questions, so we opt for private books. In other subjects, we follow a higher level to prepare students for other examinations, too,’ Soni said

Books available?

Another question raised by the association is the availability of government books for students now. Does the government have enough printed books for all the students studying in private schools? Is it possible to switch to government books now? Is it not setting the little kids up for failure?

Suggested Solution

The association suggests that the board examination for Class 5 and Class 8 for private school students is held from next year. For this year, schools can conduct the examinations and the board authorities can be the signature authorities