 Indore: Dial 100 Rescues Abandoned New-Born Girl
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Dial 100 Rescues Abandoned New-Born Girl

Indore: Dial 100 Rescues Abandoned New-Born Girl

After receiving the information, Dial-100 staff reached the spot and took the girl child to hospital.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 07:59 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A newly-born was found discarded at an isolated place in Tejaji Nagar on Wednesday.

After receiving the information, Dial-100 staff reached the spot and took the girl child to hospital. Local police was also informed to search for the person who left the newborn there.

According to an official, information was received at police control room Dial-100 that a girl child was found near Marimata village. Dial-100 Constable Hemand Dinkar and Pilot Rajesh Mujalde reached the spot and took the child to hospital where she was undergoing treatment. Due to timely action, the girl’s condition was improving, said doctors.

The police are investigating the case and a search is on for the parents of the girl child.

Read Also
Indore: Fire In House Leaves Three Members Of Family Injured
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: Depressed Over Busy Schedule Of Yogi, BJP Plans Roadshow Of Scindia Or CM Chouhan...

MP Elections 2023: Depressed Over Busy Schedule Of Yogi, BJP Plans Roadshow Of Scindia Or CM Chouhan...

Their (Cong) Mohabbat Ki Dukan Has Nafrat Ka Samaan: Scindia

Their (Cong) Mohabbat Ki Dukan Has Nafrat Ka Samaan: Scindia

Indore: Dr Razdan Honoured With Life Time Achievement By Nalanda University

Indore: Dr Razdan Honoured With Life Time Achievement By Nalanda University

Choose Shukla For Goon-Free Area: Priyanka Gandhi

Choose Shukla For Goon-Free Area: Priyanka Gandhi

Indore: Dial 100 Rescues Abandoned New-Born Girl

Indore: Dial 100 Rescues Abandoned New-Born Girl