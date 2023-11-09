 Indore: Fire In House Leaves Three Members Of Family Injured
Indore: Fire In House Leaves Three Members Of Family Injured

Police said fire spread by candle and through LPG cylinder leakage

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 07:34 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fire in a house in Vijay Nagar left three members of a family with burns on Wednesday. All the three are under treatment at a city hospital. Their condition was stated to be stable and out of danger.

According to reports, fire was caused by a burning candle and leakage in LPG cylinder.

According to Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar, the incident took place in Bhamori around 7.30 am. Shahrukh Sheikh, Nazimi and Samina Sheikh were in the house at the time of the incident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire spread from the candle. Police said that possibly there was LPG leakage which enabled the fire to spread and injure the trio.

However, the statements of the family members were being recorded by the time of the filing of the report. Investigation was underway to ascertain the circumstances under which the incident happened.

Couple receive burns

In another incident, a man and his wife received burns while setting garbage on fire in Bhamori. Police said that one Bharat was setting garbage on fire. A bottle full of petrol dumped in the garbage by someone too caught fire and burst. As a result, Bharat suffered burns in his hands. His wife Kiran rushed to his aid and suffered burns herself. An investigation is underway.

