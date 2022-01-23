Indore: Devotees throng Khajrana Ganesh Temple on last day of Til Chaturthi festival

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of devotees thronged Khajrana Ganesh temple on the last day of Til Chaturthi festival.

Lord Ganesh was dressed in red velvet cloth and anointed with Panchamrit. Ghee and vermilion were applied to the deity.

The Lord was clothed with a golden crown and golden ornaments. Riddhi-Siddhi were also dressed in new clothes to mark the end of the three-day festival that began on Friday.

After morning prayers, the throne was garlanded with roses and white flowers. Various types of flowers and Dhruva were decorated around the throne of the Lord.

The priest of the temple, Pandit Ashok Bhatt said that it took about an hour for Lord Ganesha to be adorned. Lord Ganesh and his consorts were offered various kinds of fruits, he added.

After the makeup, the aarti of the Lord was performed.

On the occasion of the conclusion of Til Chaturthi festival, 11 thousand laddus of carom seeds will be offered to the Lord in the evening.

Celebrations were seen in the Ranjit Hanuman temple as well. Here, Lord Hanuman was adorned in jewellery and new clothes.

The chief priest of the temple, Pandit Dipesh Vyas, said that in the morning the Lord was anointed with Panchamrit.

A chola of oil and vermilion was offered to Baba. The deity was dressed in new clothes of red colour.

The deity was garlanded with roses, marigolds and white flowers. The throne of the Lord was also decorated with flower petals.

Along with this, a garland of leaves was also garlanded to the deity. After the makeup of lord Hanuman, his aarti was performed.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 04:15 PM IST