Indore: MY Hospital administration plans to develop booth system for ambulance operations from campus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital administration has decided to develop a booth system for the private ambulances operating from the hospital campus after the firing incident in campus in which an ambulance operator was injured.

Hospital has written a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and Regional Transport Officer seeking help in developing the system and to constitute a committee for the same.

“We have written a letter to the traffic police about 10 days ago and also to the RTO for constituting a committee to implement the traffic plan in the hospital which includes developing the booth system of the ambulances. The system will be a queue system which will end the dispute between the operators to take the patients which are the obvious reason for their dispute,” Superintendent Dr PS Thakur said.

The committee will have representatives from the police, RTO, and hospital.

“Police will verify the criminal records of the ambulance drivers, RTO ensures their vehicles fitness and norms while the hospital administration will give permission to operate from hospital campus but from the specific parking area for them,” Dr Thakur added.

A similar system and a traffic plan for the hospital were developed in 2019-20 but it couldn’t be implemented due to Covid spread in March 2020.

Hospital administration has decided to take steps to kick out anti-social elements involved in running ambulances from the hospital campus.

Ambulance operators patronised by politicians

According to hospital sources, many of the private ambulance operators are patronised by various politicians of the city. “Most of the ambulance operators entered the hospital campus in the name of the politicians. It has become tough for the hospital administration or police to kick them out,” sources added.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 03:15 PM IST