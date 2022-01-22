Indore: Panic grips MY Hospital as youths open fire, ambulance driver injured

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped MY hospital premises when a group of youths opened fire late on Friday.

According to sources, an ambulance driver has sustained bullet injury.

The police have registered a case against some youths including a notorious criminal of Khajrana area. No arrests have been made till the filing of the report.

According to Sanyogitaganj police, the injured person was identified as Saddam Khan, a resident of Chouhan Nagar area of the city.

Saddam works as driver for an ambulance. Police sources said that Saddam had an argument with another driver, few days ago. Police believe that accused would have attacked Saddam to take revenge for the same incident.

Sources claimed that a notorious criminal along with his accomplices reached the hospital premises and started threatening Saddam. When the situation turned intense, one of the accused opened fire with a pistol.

Hearing the bullet fire, the people in the premises were scared and they fled from there.

The entire incident was captured in a CCTV installed in the hospital premises.

The police claimed that one of the accused has been identified and he is being searched. Information about his accomplices is also being gathered.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 03:01 PM IST