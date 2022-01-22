Madhya Pradesh: BJP MP from Guna KP Yadav writes to JP Nadda alleging Scindia supporters humiliating him

Bhopal: Krishna Pal Singh Yadav, the BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh's Guna, has written a letter to party president JP Nadda alleging that supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia are demeaning him in the constituency.

The letter was written on December 8 last year. However, the it has now gone viral on social media, Times Now reported.

In his letter, Yadav alleged that the pro-Scindia ministers and workers in MP are following traditions contradictory to the principles of the party. He further added that this is creating confusion among the workers and expressed that this is sending a wrong message to the public and has caused great sadness to him.

Yadav had defeated Scindia in the Guna constituency, which for the latter's fortress, in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Scindia, who was contesting on a Congress ticket had faced a humiliating defeat in the polls and lost by a massive margin of 1,25,549 votes.

"My loyal office bearers are being neglected in the programmes of the party by the pro-Scindia leaders. Even invitations are not been given to them," the letter read.

At the same time, he has also opened about not being given proper place as per the protocol on the stone plaque in the inauguration or inauguration programmes.

Scindia's defection with 22 MLAs cost Congress its hard earned government in Madhya Pradesh in March 2020. He later joined the BJP and was made the Civil Aviation Minister.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 02:18 PM IST