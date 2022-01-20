Guna: Congress has achieved freedom since Scindia has left party, says Damodar Singh Yadav

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress vice-president Damodar Singh Yadav convened a press conference in the city on Thursday. Yadav told media persons that Congress has achieved freedom since Jyotiradtiya Scindia has left the party.

Yadav claimed that the party has always supported the 27% reservation for backward classes but BJP never wanted to hold elections as per reservation criteria.

He alleged that Congress has already prepared a roster during the tenure of Kamal Nath but elections were not conducted as per the roster.

He said that Congress would continue to protest against the government for the injustice done to the backward classes.

Yadav also said that the party led by Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh will definitely defeat the BJP. He claimed that BJP will not be able to claim even 100 seats in UP elections.

On crop loss due to the hailstorm, he said that the 50% compensation announced by the Chief Minister is a mere formality and the announcement would not be implemented.

He said that Guna-Shivpuri MP KP Yadav and Scindia are involved in a battle of supremacy as a result BJP stands divided in five parts.

He named factions of the party as Shivraj BJP, Narottam Mishra BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya BJP and Narendra Singh Tomar BJP in Gwalior- Chambal division.

He claimed that Congress would surely win the next elections and form a government in the state.

