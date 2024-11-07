Indore' Devi Ahilybai Holkar Airport Air Service Quality Jumps 8 Places To 4th In Country

Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilybai Holkar (DABH) airport of the city has registered a phenomenal jump of 8 ranks to the fourth spot in the country in the Air Service Quality (ASQ) survey of Quarter-3 of 2024. Chennai, Goa and Kolkata airports stand at the first, second and third place respectively. Airports Council International (ACI) released the Airports Service Quality (ASQ) ranking of quarter-3 of 2024 of airports across 191 countries on Wednesday.

In the survey, the city Airport reached the 4th position in the country and 66th in the world. In the last quarter, it stood at 12th rank in the country and 90th in the world. This time the airport improved its services rendered to the travellers the most in the whole country by 0.25 points. Official sources informed that ASQ survey results of the third quarter of this calendar year, July, August and September were released on Wednesday.

In the survey, the city airport obtained 4.91 marks. Whereas in the previous quarter, it had got 4.66 marks out of 5. As per the report, Chennai Airport stands at the top rank in the country by securing 4.93 points, Goa Airport stands at the second rank with 4.92 points and Kolkata Airport at the third position with 4.92 points. DABH airport stands at the fourth rank by securing 4.91 points.

The city Airport, which was once at the first position in the country had slipped to 12th position in the country in the first two quarters of this year. ACI conducts the survey at the airports where the movements of the passengers exceeds 18 lakh annually. Parameters on which airports are judged

There are a total of 33 parameters. Some of these parameters are

1. Status of congestion at the gates like departure, arrival, boarding, SHA and checking counters.

2. Cleanliness. -Behaviour of the staff including AAI, CISF, airlines.

3. Facilities being offered at the airport like eating, shopping etc. -Signage for passengers, disabled persons and senior citizens. -Inter-terminal walking distance.

4. Connectivity with other airports of the country. -Transportation facility for passengers to commute from the city to the airport and vice-versa.

Top airports in country

City Rank Points secured (Out of 5)

Chennai 1st 4.93

Goa 2nd 4.92

Kolkata 3rd 4.92

Indore 4th 4.91

VK Seth, Director Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, Indore said, "DABH airport has obtained 4 places by securing 4.91 points in the quarter-3 ASQ survey of ACI. In the previous quarter had put the airport at 12th position as it had got 4.66 points. Thereafter, we introduced and enhanced the traveller friendly services like Digi Yatra, inline baggage system, beautification of amenities, availing food outlets and retail shops."