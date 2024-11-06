 Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Pregnant Woman Pushed From 3rd Floor Terrace By Husband's First Wife & Sisters
Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Pregnant Woman Pushed From 3rd Floor Terrace By Husband's First Wife & Sisters

Police have recorded the statement of the victim in the presence of a tehsildar.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 06:04 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, where a four-month pregnant woman was allegedly pushed off the third floor by her husband's first wife. The woman has been admitted to the district hospital and her condition is critical.

Family members of the victim claimed that she was thrown off by her husband's first wife and two sisters. Police have recorded the statement of the victim in the presence of a tehsildar. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Man lies about his divorce with first wife

According to information, the victim, identified as Rachna Kushwaha, a resident of Gatari village in Gwalior, married Bablu Kushwaha from Kothi village in February 2024. This was the second marriage for both; the woman had divorced her first husband, however the man lied to her about the separation and continued to be in touch with her first wife.

Tensions reportedly arose after Bablu’s first wife, Rani, visited the home on Diwali. A dispute between Rachna and Bablu ensued, with Rachna alleging Bablu had deceived her about divorcing his first wife.

According to Rachna’s family, Bablu, along with his first wife, Rani, his mother, Kamla Bai, and sisters-in-law, Kamlesh and Jyoti, were involved in pushing her from the third floor. Rachna, who is four months pregnant, sustained severe injuries. Following the incident, Bablu and his family reportedly fled, locking up their home. Police have recorded statements of the victim and her family members in the presence of the Tehsildar.

