MP: Nine Sets Of Twins In Just Seven Days

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Nine sets of twins in just a week! Unbelievable though it may sound, it happened in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Azad Hospital in Maoist-infested Balaghat district.

Everyone in the hospital was amazed at such a surge of twin births between October 26 and November 3, which happened for the first time in its history. One infant girl passed away because of underweight, but rest of the twins and their mothers are healthy.

Civil surgeon Dr Nilay Jain said nine sets of twins were born, and infant girl passed away. He described the episode as a once-in-a-life-time event. Out of nine sets of twins, four were pre-mature babies, and all of them have been kept in Special Newborn Care unit (SNCU), he said, adding that it seems the twins have occupied the unit.

According to Jain, he has never seen the arrival of nine sets of twins in a week in his 30 years of service. Six sets of twins were born within just 72 hours, and three others arrived later in the same week, he said.

He cannot justify how and why such an unprecedented incident occurred, Jain said. Babies delivered by women are from different places and different categories, he said. One of the families got their infant boy discharged after the death of the infant girl, he said.