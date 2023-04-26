Indore: Devi Ahilyabai’s grand memorial to come up at Rampur Kothi land

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A grand memorial of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, the much-loved queen of Malwa, would be constructed on the Rampur Kothi land, situated adjacent to the Lalbagh Palace.

The state cabinet on Tuesday allotted 1.215 hectares (about 3 acres) of land free of charge to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Memorial Trust. The 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai will be celebrated in 2026 and this decision has been welcomed by thousands of her admirers.

Prince Yashwant Rao-III, the scion of the Holkar dynasty, said that he and his family would provide all possible help for the construction of the memorial. Sumitra Mahajan, chairman of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Memorial Trust said that the construction of the memorial would start soon.

The trust was constituted about 3 years back and its main aim was to build a world-class memorial of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in the city. She ruled the Malwa region and did exemplary charitable and religious work across the country. Sudhir Degde, member of the trust, informed that the memorial area will cover the Rampur Kothi building, Champa Bawdi, Shiv Temple and the adjacent open land. Numerous artefacts associated with Devi Ahilyabai will be displayed in a gallery. There would also be a research centre on Ahilyabai.

Will try and complete the memorial as quickly as possible

The CM had assured us of the land, but we were getting worried over the delay. However, now that we have the land we will construct the memorial with the help of the people of the city. We will soon call a meeting of the trust to chalk out a plan.

-Sumitra Mahajan, former Lok-Sabha Speaker and chairman of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Memorial Trust.

Extend every possible support

It is indeed great news and it comes just three years ahead of the 300th birth anniversary of Maa Saheb (Devi Ahilyabai Holkar). We would be happy to support it in every possible manner.

-Prince Yashwant Rao Holkar-III, scion of Holkar dynasty.

Trust meeting soon

We sent the proposal seeking land for constructing Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Memorial to the State Government some time back. Following the cabinet nod to our proposal, we shall call the meeting of the trust and chalk out the plan to build a memorial as soon as possible.

Collector Ilayaraja T and member of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Memorial Trust