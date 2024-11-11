 Indore: Development Projects Worth ₹9.3 Crore Launched In Two Wards
Indore: Development Projects Worth ₹9.3 Crore Launched In Two Wards

Indore: Development Projects Worth ₹9.3 Crore Launched In Two Wards

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
Random shot of Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Development projects worth Rs 9.3 crore were launched by Indore Municipal Corporation in two wards, one located in Indore-2 and another in Indore-5 assembly constituencies on Sunday. In a step towards the development in Ward No 19, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLA Ramesh Mendola inaugurated several key infrastructure projects worth about Rs 3.30 crore.

Local corporator Sandhya Jaiswal highlighted the importance of the new initiatives that aim to address long-standing issues faced by residents in the area. These projects, which are spread across different localities, are expected to bring significant improvements in infrastructure, drainage and road connectivity.

Alongside the inauguration of works in Zone No 17, significant development activities worth over Rs 6 crore were also launched in Ward No 40 under Zone No 10. Bhargav and Indore-5 MLA Mahendra Hardia performed Bhoomi Pujan and inauguration ceremony of a wide range of projects aimed at improving infrastructure in the area.

Key development projects in Ward No 19

-Retaining wall near Alpha School: A retaining wall will be constructed along the drain near Alpha School in Mukherjee Nagar. This will not only prevent waterlogging but also enhance the security of the area.

-Culvert construction in Sai Suman Nagar: A new culvert will be built to connect Sai Suman Nagar to Mahesh Yadav Nagar.

-Road construction in Sai Suman Nagar: A cement concrete road will be constructed from near Apna Chaat Chaupati to the Sai Suman Nagar culvert.

-Stormwater line cleaning on Sanwer Main Road: Cleaning and maintenance work on the stormwater line from Deepshikha Dhaba to 2 VinayakTola Kante will be undertaken to prevent waterlogging during the rainy season.

-Reconstruction of damaged drainage lines: Old drainage lines in Mukherjee Nagar, Ramdatt-Ka-Bhatta and BanafarBasti will be replaced offering a long-term solution to drainage blockages in these areas.

Cost of key infra projects in Ward No 40

-Khajrana Square Service Road– Rs 2.6 cr

-Cementation work in various localities– Rs 1.25 cr

-Boundary wall construction in Goyal Vihar– Rs 1.1 cr

-Drainage and sewer line maintenance– Rs 1.1 cr

-Footpath and road repairs in Khajrana Area -Rs 2.5 cr

-Development of Ganesh Vatika Garden– Rs 3.27 cr

-New sewer lines and drainage work in College Colony– Rs 1.49 cr

-Yoga centre construction– Rs 24.5 lakh

