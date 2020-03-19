Indore Development Authority yet to pay Rs 30 lakh to IMC for ISBT map

Indore: Indore Development Authority is yet to make the payment to the tune of around Rs 30 lakh to Indore Municipal Corporation for the approval of map of the Inter-State Bus Terminal at MR-10, IDA sources said on Thursday.

IDA had started ISBT construction work before getting the map approval from IMC. IDA had later decided to follow the protocol and complete the procedure (that is payment for having the map approved) so that no further disputes played spoilsport between it and the IMC.

An IDA source confirmed that the payment to IMC was under process and will be done within two to three days.

IDA official said mobilization work was under process in the site area. Ready-mix concrete plant has also been installed at the same. IMC had already approved the ISBT map some time back.

WHAT WILL ISBT Terminal Project HAVE

* The terminus will be able to house 1440 buses daily. About 80,000 passengers are likely to benefit from the project. A parking space for around 160 four-wheelers, 150 auto rickshaws and 600 two-wheelers has been earmarked. A basement car parking that can accommodate 315 cars has also been planned in the blueprint.

* ATM booth, tourist help desk, guard room, sitting arrangements with a capacity of 1100 passengers at any given time and other facilities will be there in the terminal's hall. The project has been designed on a green building concept consisting of solar panels and solar street lights.

* Fourteen ticket counters will be constructed along with 12 food court stalls and 24 shops inside the terminal premises. A police control room will also be built in the premises along with a medical room wherein a team of doctors will be present for first-aid treatment.