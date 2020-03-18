Indore: Three arrested with counterfeit notes worth Rs 20 lakh

Indore: The Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested three men with counterfeit notes with face value of Rs 20 lakh in Kishanganj area. The accused were going on their way to handover the "notes" to someone when they were arrested. Police believed that the accused have circulated notes worth a crore in the market, so far. However, further investigation is underway.

Acting on a tip-off, a CB team arrested three persons... Firoz Khan of Rajpur in Barwani district , Akaram Mansuri and Golu alias Shahzad Ali of Nangalwadi in Barwani district. They were waiting for am "associate" near Rajput Dhaba on Indore-Khalgaht four-lane road.

A bag containing 600 notes of Rs 2000 (with face value of Rs 12 lakh) was recovered from Firoz, 1,325 notes of Rs 500 (face value of Rs 662500) from Akram and 701 notes of Rs 200 (face value of Rs 140200) were recovered from Golu.

IG Vivek Sharma said counterfeit notes of Rs 2,002,700 were recovered from the accused. During the investigation it was found that the fake notes were of crisp quality and the ink used to print these counterfeit notes was like the original but the watermark and other identification marks were missing from the "notes". The accused have been booked under Section 489-A, 489-B, 489-C and Section 120-B of IPC by Kishanganj police station staff.

Following the lead given by accused Firoz, his rented house located in Pardeshipura was searched and equipment used in printing fake notes were seized from there. A paper bundle used for making fake notes, a computer monitor, key board, CPU, printer etc were also recovered from there. IG Sharma has appreciated the of crime branch officials for their excellent job and announced a reward of Rs 30000 for the team.