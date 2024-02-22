Indore: Devansh From City Gets AIR 14 In Intermediate Exam

Devansh Athwani |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devansh Athwani from the city chapter got 14th all India rank (AIR), in the intermediate examination of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, results of which were declared on Wednesday. The exam was held on December 23.

CMA Ravindra Dubey, media in-charge of Indore-Dewas Chapter of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, informed that the all India result of the intermediate examination of 2016 syllabus stood at 15.3% and the result of the final examination stood at 18.1%, whereas the result of Indore chapter was 12.5% and 10.3% respectively.

The all India result of intermediate examination of 2022 syllabus was 13.1% and the result of final examination was 22.5%, whereas the result of the city chapter was 14.6% and 18.8% respectively.

In the intermediate examination (2016 syllabus), Devansh Athwani from the city got 14th position all India. Eleven students completed the intermediate course from the Indore centre. In December 2023, the number of students who completed the CMA course across India was 392, while five students from the city centre completed the CMA course.

Indore Dewas Chapter chairman CMA Rahul Jain, secretary CMA Pankaj Raizada and all the members of the executive committee congratulated the students who were successful in the examination and wished them good luck for their bright future.