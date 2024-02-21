Indore: City Groom To Tie The Knot With Thai Lady Love 

City boy Prateek Dixit and Thai girl Suphattra Nanuwong receiving marriage certificate from ADM and marriage officer Roshan Rai at his office on Tuesday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A city boy will soon marry a girl from Thailand. Both of them got their marriage certificate under the Special Marriage Act on Tuesday.

Prateek Dixit a resident of Juni Indore is all set to marry Suphattra Nanuwong of Thailand very soon. They got their marriage certificate from the marriage officer and ADM Roshan Rai at the collector office on Tuesday. On this occasion, Suphattra’s mother, sister and her husband and the parents of Prakeet were also present before ADM Rai. Later Prakeet informed that both (he and Suphattra) work in a bank in Pune, where they became friends. He said that his would be wife is already deeply influenced by Indian culture. Therefore there was no hurdle of culture and country between them.

They applied for getting the marriage certificate under the Special Marriage Act on December 22, 2023. As per the Rule, the couple has to be present before the marriage officer after 30 days of filing the application and has to marry within 90 days of filing the application. In the case of a foreign partner, an NOC from the embassy of the concerned country is sought and his and her parents need to be present before the marriage officer. The information about the local partner is searched out through a revenue inspector by the tehsildar of the concerned area.