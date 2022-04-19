Indore: DET for filling 1215 seats starts at 11.30 am today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is going to commence doctoral entrance test (DET)-2022 at 11.30 am on Tuesday, after a gap of 28 months.

The candidate will have to report at the allotted examination centre by 11.00 am. The candidate will not be allowed to appear in the exam, if he/she reports after 12:00 noon.

Along with admit card, the candidate should carry his/her original photo ID proof on the day of exam.

Mobile phones, programmable calculators, smart watch and other electronic devices are not allowed inside the exam hall. However, scientific calculators are allowed in engineering / science subjects and simple calculators are allowed in other subjects.

“Each question carries one mark. There is no negative marking. Each correct answer will be awarded one mark and zero mark will be awarded for wrong/blank answer,” read the general instructions issued by DAVV for DET-2022.

The question paper will carry 100 objective types of question bearing one mark each. Answers are to be given in the OMR response sheet only, and not in the question booklet. Rough work is to be done on the blank pages provided at the end of the question booklet/ empty spaces but not on any other paper or on the OMR response sheet. Use of only blue/black ball point pen is allowed to fill up the bubble in the OMR sheet. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited.

After the examination, the candidate can retain the question booklet for his/her record.

As many as 6274 candidates are going to take DET-2022 which will be conducted at 25 centres on UTD campus.

“The exam will be conducted for filling 1215 seats lying vacant in different PhD programmes offered by DAVV,” said Prof Abhay Kumar, coordinator of PhD cell.

Maximum vacancies, to be precise 327, are in management subject followed by commerce subject in which vacancies figure is 234.

DET-2022 is going to be the biggest PhD entrance exam in terms of number of seats.

Last DET was held in December 2019.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:52 AM IST