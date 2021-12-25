Indore: Despite Omicron message of hope and peace shine through

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The celebrations of Christmas eve were advanced due to night curfew enforced across the state citing the rising number of Covid-19 cases, on Friday.

The celebrations began from late evening between 7 pm and 8 pm in all the Catholic churches of the city. Carols were sung to begin the celebrations. At St Joseph Church, Nanda Nagar, various carols were sung in Hindi including ‘ham charwa hai nachi jumke’ and ‘naman naman baal kesu’.



The celebrations in Red Church were headed by Bishop Chacko of Indore Diocese, Father Suresh, Father Anthony Sami, Father Mukesh and Father CB Joseph.

Non-Christians welcomed to Church from Dec 26 to Dec 30

While the pass system will continue on Christmas day, the church has invited non-Christians to come to churches and be a part of the festive spirit from December 26 to December 30.

The churches reiterated that the restriction on church day is just a precautionary protocol for controlling Covid-19 protocol.

Christmas message from the Bishop

Seven hundred years before the birth of the Lord Jesus, it was announced that those who wandered in darkness saw a great light.

This prophecy was fulfilled with the birth of Jesus. It is written in the Upanishads that Tamaso Ma Jyotirgamayam goes from darkness to light.

The people in the darkness of sin were waiting for the light. Jesus came into the world as a light and freed people from their sins.

Jesus himself said that I am the light of the world. The birth of Jesus is a joyous experience for the entire human race.

On the occasion of the birth of Jesus, the angels gave a message to the shepherds.

Glory be to God in heaven and peace to his benevolent on earth. When the darkness of the mind is dispelled, then one gets freedom from sin and peace is established in all the four directions.

Christmas tells us that God loves us, so God came in the midst of loved ones through his birth. That's why we can say that Christmas is a festival of love, unity, joy and peace. May God keep every citizen of Indore city always healthy! Save us all from Omicron and bring an end to the virus!”- Bishop Chacko, Bishop of Indore Diocese



St Joseph Church’s message

“Christmas gives the message of life, the message of truth and the message of salvation. Jesus is born in a cowshed that he has humbled himself to be the poorest of the poor in order that all the people be saved. Though being God he took human birth in a very humble and poor way.

Jesus saves us and forgives our sin so that we receive forgiveness and attain heaven.

Jesus gives a message of happiness. He gives life by giving water and light to the nation. He will disperse the darkness from the earth in order that human beings rejoice and attain salvation. God loved the world that he sent his only son to this world. Whoever believes in him will be saved.”

Father Rajamanikam- St Joseph Church, Nanda Nagar

St Arnold’s Church message

“To mark the occasion of Christmas festival, a cultural programme was organised at St Arnold’s School, Vijaynagar, Indore. The programme was held in the school auditorium and a live telecast of the same was made available on YouTube Channel. The students and staff members participated wholeheartedly in the programme and enjoyed it very much.

Christmas is an occasion to show our love and care for the poor and underprivileged by sharing our surplus resources with such people who are needy.” -Fr Pious Cyriac SVD, St Arnold’s Church

The city echoed with…

God grant you the light in Christmas, which is faith;

the warmth of Christmas, which is love;

the radiance of Christmas, which is purity;

the righteousness of Christmas, which is justice;

the belief in Christmas, which is truth;

the all of Christmas, which is Christ.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 01:16 AM IST