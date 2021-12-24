Bhopal: 15-day National Handloom Expo from December 26

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘National Handloom Expo’ will be organised from December 26, 2021 to January 9, 2022 on the premises of the Bhopal Haat at Arera Hills in the city.

The expo is being organised jointly by the Sant Ravidas Madhya Pradesh Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation and Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

Managing Director of the Sant Ravidas Corporation, Anubha Shrivastava told media persons at a press conference in Bhopal Haat on Friday that the Expo is being organised after a gap of two years.

Weavers from 29 states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, beside Madhya Pradesh.

Shrivastava said that in view of the encouraging response of the weavers, besides the 40 permanent shops available at the Bhopal Haat, an additional 60 temporary shops are being built to accommodate the around 100 weavers expected to take part in the event.

Various cultural and other activities will also be organised during the 15-day fest. They include puppet shows, workshops for weavers and Chaupals, in which the weavers will be apprised of the various government schemes for them. Drawing, painting and rangoli competitions will be organised for school children and a design display contest for college students. The expo will also have a food zone, where the visitors will be able to savour delicacies from different parts of the country. Demonstrations of weaving techniques and equipment will also be part of the event.

The theme pavilion at the expo is being built by the Bunkar Sewa Kendra, Indore. The expo will be open from 2 pm to 9 pm on week days and from 12 noon to 9 pm on weekends and holidays.

Only fully vaccinated weavers will be allowed to set up their stalls. The visitors will have to be masked and will be required to follow social distancing norms, Shrivastava says.

