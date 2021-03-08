Indore: Despite Covid-19 crisis, Indian Institute of Management Indore sees 3% rise in average salary of students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite Covid-19 situation, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore not only witnessed 100 per cent placements but it also saw hike of three per cent in average salary of students compared to last year.

According to a press release, the recruiters showed continued faith in the institute. More than 210 domestic and international organisations offered roles in various domains. The average domestic salary was recorded as Rs 23.6 lakh per annum, displaying an increase of three per cent from the previous year while the average salary of the top 100 students of the batch stood at Rs 33 lakh per annum. The highest domestic salary and the international salary offered this placement season was Rs 41.5 lakh per annum and Rs 56.8 lakh per annum, respectively.

Over 40 eminent first-time recruiters like Blue Star, NPCI, Paytm, PhonePe, TATA AIA chose to recruit from IIM Indore for multiple roles. Finance, sales and marketing and consulting were the most sought-after domains with finance comprising 24% of the offers. A wide variety of roles ranging from investment banking and corporate banking to private equity and equity research were offered by top recruiters in the finance domain such as Bank of America, DE Shaw, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Bank, ICICI, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Morgan Stanley and State Street.