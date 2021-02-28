Indore: Make difference in lives of people around you, IIM director tells outgoing graduates

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The valedictory function of 5th batch General Management Programme for Executives (GMPE), a one-year course of IIM Indore, was held on Sunday.

It took place in presence of IIM Indore director Professor Himanshu Rai, executive education chairman Prof Prashant Salwan and all the 33 graduating participants. Rai urged the graduating batch to imagine the universe they want to be a part of.

“With this GMPE, you are now armed with knowledge and skills; and you should use it now to make a difference in not only your life but also in the lives of people around you,” he said. Salwan discussed the important skills required in the next five years.

“Fifty percent of all current employees will need re-skilling by 2025, which will include problem solving, self-management, working with people, and the apt knowledge for technology use and development,” he said. He further said government, businesses and educational institutions should find ways to help people develop skills, which enable them to perform present day jobs and the jobs that don’t exist.

The graduating batch received certificates for successfully completing the programme. The batch toppers were Akanksha Saxena (Rank#1), Praveen Kumar Saxena (Rank#2) and Sushil Kumar (Rank #3).