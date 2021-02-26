​Indore: IIM-I director addresses future military leaders

Mhow, (Fpns): Dr Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore, addressed the future military leaders at Military College of Telecommunication Engineering here today. The talk, which lasted for well over an hour was focused on “Ethical Leadership” and measures to tackle corruption.
The speaker being a PhD in Sanskrit touched upon various examples from our scriptures in an attempt to open the horizon of the further military leaders in the audience, so as to enable them to make more informed logical decisions in adverse times.
The address was followed by a healthy question answers session with the audience. The seminar concluded with Maj Gen SS Birdie, deputy commandant and chief instructor Military College of Telecommunication Engineering summarising the event by giving the closing remarks and felicitating the guest speaker.