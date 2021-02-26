​Indore: IIM-I director addresses future military leaders

​​

Mhow, (Fpns)​:​ Dr Himanshu​ ​Rai, ​director, ​IIM Indore​, ​​​addressed the future​ military leaders at Military College of Telecommunication Engineering​ here today. The talk, which lasted for well over an​ ​hour​ ​was focused on​ “Ethical Leadership” and measures to tackle corruption.

The speaker​ ​being a PhD in Sanskrit touched upon various examples from our​ scriptures in​ ​an attempt to open the horizon of the further military​ leaders in the audience, so as to enable them to make more informed logical decisions in adverse times.

The address was followed by a healthy question answers session with​ the audience. The seminar concluded with Maj Gen SS Birdie, ​d​eputy​ commandant and ​c​hief ​i​nstructor Military College of Telecommunication Engineering summarising the event by giving the closing remarks and​ felicitating the guest speaker.