Indore: Deputy Ranger Suspended For Not Acting On Complaint Against Monkey

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A deputy ranger of Manpur range of the forest department was suspended for not acting on a complaint against a monkey as the monkey had created a ruckus in the village and had even bit a kid on the neck.

After a complaint was made on the CM Helpline, senior forest officials became active and sent a team from Indore to rescue the monkey but deputy ranger Omkarlal Mewari remained missing during the entire operation. After which the DFO suspended the deputy ranger.

On December 3, a monkey entered Kadampur village in Manpur range. It attacked three children in two days, in which a small child was bitten on the neck.

The villagers contacted deputy ranger Omkarlal Mewari, but he did not pick up the phone. Then the matter reached Ranger PS Thakur. Forest workers also installed a cage in the village, but the monkey was not captured.

Mahendra Singh Solanki, DFO, Indore Forest Division said that the deputy ranger who was negligent in the rescue of wildlife has been suspended. There were also other complaints against him. One lakh twenty thousand saplings were planted in the Avalai forest area of Manpur. He was also negligent in taking care of them.