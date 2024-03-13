Indore: Dentists Save Over 5,000 Smiles By Bonding, Re-Implanting Teeth

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The only Government Dental Hospital in the state has added a feather to its cap by saving the teeth of over 5,000 patients in one year. These patients had reached the hospital with broken teeth, fractured teeth, or with spoilt gums and were expecting tooth extraction but were saved by the dentists at the hospital. As per the record with Government Dental Hospital, 25,829 patients had gone through tooth extraction in a year in the hospital.

“Over 61,132 patients had reached the hospital for treatment and we have saved teeth of over 5,000 patients by using advanced techniques including dental bonding, and re-implantation,” dentist Dr Kuldeep Rana said. He added that they organised various health camps and treated over 7,438 people while special surgery was also done on over 13,632 patients. The dentists also boast of the record of performing over 8,018 root canals in a year from 32,000 patients who came to the hospital with the same complaint.

More than 45,000 oral surgeries done

In one year, 45,042 people reached the hospital for oral surgery which includes patients of jaw injuries in accidents, mouth cancer, black fungus, and tooth loss due to decay.

Patients diary

Patients who reached OPD- 61123

Dental X-ray- 61392

Examination through camps- 7438

Special surgery – 13632

Patients’ tooth extraction – 25829

Root canal- 5000

Teeth filling- 8018

Increase in awareness is the reason

“We are treating patients with advanced machines. The number of patients is increasing every year due to increasing awareness. Our first priority is to save the tooth and re-implant it. Over 5,000 people were facilitated with the same in a year.”

Dr Sandhya Jain,

Principal,

Government Dental College, Indore