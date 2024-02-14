Indore: Dentist Booked For Rs 1 Cr Dowry Demand

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case was registered against a man, who is in Germany for higher studies, for harassing his wife for Rs 1 crore as dowry in the Vijay Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. The woman alleged that her husband wanted to force her into prostitution in Germany when she refused to bring money from her parents. Further investigation is underway into the case.

According to DCP (zone-2) Abhishek Anand, a 30-year-old woman from Vijay Nagar area has lodged a complaint that she and the man were pursuing BDS from a college in the city. Later, she married him and then he went to Germany for higher studies. Later, according to the complaint, the woman too went to Germany to accompany her husband and after some time her husband started having arguments with her over petty issues. He took her objectionable photos, started blackmailing her and tried to push her into prostitution saying that it is legal in Germany. She alleged that her husband wanted her to earn money through prostitution. When she refused, her husband tortured her mentally and physically and demanded Rs 1 crore as dowry.

The woman stated in her complaint that her husband has an extramarital affair with a woman. When she came to know about the same, the accused thrashed her and threatened her with dire consequences. After that, she came back to India and started living with her parents in the city. On Monday, she lodged a complaint with the police. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 498, 323 and 506 of the IPC and an investigation has been started. Police said that the notice would be served to the accused to call him to the city.