Indore: Dengue Cases On Rise, 10 New Cases Take Tally To 123

Dengue mosquito | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the monsoon reaching its peak, vector-borne diseases are spreading its tentacles across the city as 10 new patients were found positive for dengue on Monday.

With this, the total number of cases has reached 123, so far. Of them, 51 were detected this month.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, no new case of malaria was reported, keeping the total to four.

Out of 10 new cases, four patients are males and six females. One of the patients is a 12-year-old. As far as the total number of dengue cases is concerned, 65 men and 58 women were affected by the disease and 10 of them are kids.

'More dengue cases may be detected in the coming days, but we believe that the number will remain lower than last year. Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water and it Ìs mainly up to the people to prevent waterlogging and wear full-sleeve clothes to avoid the disease,' Dr Patel said.

He added that there are 10 active cases in the city as all the patients are undergoing treatment at homes.