Indore: Default Of Over ₹ 23 Crore IMC To Auction Properties Of Sahara City Homes |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation is going to auction properties of Sahara City Homes for defaulting on property and other civic body taxes. Additional municipal commissioner Revenue Abhilash Mishra said that as per the instructions of commissioner Shivam Verma, IMC is carrying out auction of properties of those landlords who have been defaulting on property tax.

“Sahara City Homes is among one such defaulter whose properties are to be auctioned,” he said. Mishra stated that a sum of Rs 22.94 crore is pending against Sahara City Homes located at Village Bhicholi Mardana Bypass Road. He stated that the property was sealed and later attached over non-payment of civic body taxes about two to three ago. As the landlord did not pay the outstanding dues, the IMC has decided to auction the properties of Sahara Homes in view of doing collection for fiscal 2023-24.

The auction will be done on March 26. Mishra said that as per the instructions of commissioner Verma, all such properties in the city which have defaulted on civic body taxes are to be auctioned. The properties defaulting on taxes are being transferred to the Zone Revenue Department under Section 175 of the Municipal Corporation Act 1956.

In view of the outstanding amount of property tax and other taxes payable to the Corporation and the order of attachment proceedings, instructions have been given to conduct the auction on March 26, Mishra said. Verma has directed all the assistant revenue officers and bill collectors to auction the properties of those defaulters whose properties were attached earlier.