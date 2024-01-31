Indore: Dearth Of Kits, Consumables Make WSG Machine Inoperational At MGMMC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMMC) administration has dashed off a letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and to the state government to get consumables and kits to begin the whole genome sequencing (WSG).

Reports of over 50 samples of Covid positive patients in Indore have been pending with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal for the last many days. Officials have received only one sample report in the last one month.

Meanwhile, the team of doctors and staff has already completed their training at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune to begin testing of Covid strain in Indore but they were hit by dearth of consumables and kits.

‘Our team of doctors and researchers had visited Pune for training to conduct whole genome sequencing to know the strain of the prevalent Covid virus in Indore division and around. The machine has already been installed and we are waiting for the kits and consumables,’ Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He added that they have dashed off a letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and to the state government for the same.

The medical college had received a state-of-the-art machine from the World Health Organisation (WHO) on November 27, last year and installation of the machine has also been done but not to the benefit of the people. The officials are waiting for reagents and kits from the WHO to begin testing through the machine.

‘We had received a machine worth Rs 60 lakh from the WHO. We had sanctioned about Rs 6 lakh to fulfil the requirements to get it installed and training of the staff,’ Dr Dixit said.

Meanwhile, Indore has recorded three active cases of Covid-19 and over 50 new cases were found in the last one month.