Indore: Deaf & mute now a text away from cop help

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now, deaf and mute persons in Indore can seek police assistance for any eventuality.

Indore Police in collaboration with Anand Service Society is running the country’s first Deaf and Mute Police Assistance Centre. On Monday, a helpline number was also launched by the police commissioner, Harinarayanachari Mishra.

A helpline was initiated by Indore Police in collaboration with the Young Indians Indore organisation and will be operated from the Police control room at Palasia.

Through this helpline, the deaf & mute persons will be able to inform the police through text messages or video calls if they come across an awkward situation and require police assistance.

Commissioner Mishra said this helpline will be available 24x7 on which policemen and experts trained in sign language will remain vigilant.

Volunteers of Young Indians organisation and Indore Bilingual Academy imparted lessons in sign language to policemen.

In the beginning, these volunteers will also assist the cops. The team at the centre will try and solve the problem with the help of the concerned police station after decoding the message of the victims.

