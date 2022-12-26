Madhya Pradesh: IIT Indore conducts programme on advances in gear engineering

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore conducted STUTI (Synergistic Training Using Scientific and Technological Infrastructure) programme on ‘Advances in Gear Engineering’ from December 19 to 25.

The programme, which was sponsored by Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, was organised by the Center of Excellence in Gear Engineering (CEGE) as the part of Skill India mission and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

The programme was inaugurated IIT Indore director Prof Suhas S Joshi along with Prof RG Sonkavade of University of Kolhapur.

A total of 38 participants from the different parts of the country attended the programme. It included 23 participants from industries such as Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, TAFE Motors and Tractors Ltd, Crompton Greaves, Bridgestone India Ltd., Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. It also included participants from Academic Institutions such as IIT Ropar, IIITDM Jabalpur, VIT Vellore, Sastra University.

Eminent experts from IIT Bombay, IIT Indore, University of Cincinnati (USA), RRCAT Indore, and SGSITS delivered the lectures on different advanced aspects of Gear Engineering.

Hands-on-training and practical sessions were a major part of the programme. An industry visit to different gear manufacturing facilities of AVTEC Pithampur was also organized. The valedictory function was held on December 25with Sanjay Soni, head, production, John Deere, Dewas as the chief guest.

Neelesh Kumar Jain, faculty at IIT Indore has been the coordinator of CEGE and had organised STUTI programme.