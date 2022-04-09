Indore: DCBS bids farewell to the Batch of 2020

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Daly College Business School (DCBS) organised a farewell ceremony for the students of the batch of 2020 at a private hotel in Indore on Saturday.

Director Rinku Joshi and dean Om Singh Chauhan, along with the teachers and staff, congratulated the students, who will now be joining the Del Montfort University, UK, for their 3rd and final-year after completing two successful years in DCBS.

At the event initiation, each student gave his or her self-introduction to the audience and shared their college experiences of the past two years after which director Joshi presented a detailed description of the whole year with the annual report. Vidhi Soni and Jayesh Jaisani were given the title of the Miss and Mr DCBS at the event.

The programme was conducted by Mehek Rijhwani along with Aditya Soni and Mehek Gupta. The programme coordinators were Shreshth Chhabra, Yamini Chajlani and Shruti Maheshwari. The Alumni Association’s Deepak Patel, Poonam Katpala and Utkarsh Trivedi also congratulated the students at the programme.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 08:33 PM IST