Indore: Day Temperature Drops 5° Below Normal In The City

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The north-easterly winds continued to reel the city on Tuesday and kept the day temperature five degrees Celsius below normal, consecutively for the second day. The cold winds also kept the night temperature at 12 degrees Celsius while the rise in humidity kept the morning hazy. Meanwhile, the officials of the regional meteorological department said that the conditions would remain similar on Wednesday and night temperature would further decrease. The sky remained partially cloudy on Tuesday, but the cold winds forced the people to wear extra warm clothes.

City roads wore a deserted look in the morning and afternoon as most people confined themselves to their homes. “No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over many parts of Central India for a couple of days. The influence of a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayas on December 22 thus the night temperature will increase after a couple of days while the day temperature will remain below normal,” regional meteorological department officials said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius which was five degrees Celsius below normal while the night temperature was recorded at 12.2 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal.