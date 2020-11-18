Indore: Day after child's body found, now 'murdered' mom floats on Bicholi Mardana Lake

Indore: A day after the body of a two-and-a-half-year-old child was pulled out from the lake, his mother's body was also recovered by the police from the same lake under Kanadiya police station jurisdiction on Wednesday. A piece of rope was found tied around her neck. As a result, the police believe that she was strangled to death. In a CCTV grab, the woman was seen going somewhere with her son and she kicked her son after he fell on the road.

Locals spotted the body of a woman floating in Bicholi Mardana Lake around 1 pm and informed the police. With the help of local residents, the police pulled out the body of the woman from the lake. However, she could not be identified till this report was filed.

Kanadiya police station in charge RD Kanwa said that the woman was around 30-years-old and her body was recovered from the lake where the body of a two-and-a-half-year-old child was earlier found on Tuesday. A CCTV installed at Vaishno Devi Temple was examined when a woman with a child was seen.

CSP Anil Singh Rathore said that a piece of rope was found tied in her neck so it seems that she was strangled to death by someone and later dumped in the lake. No other injury marks were found on her body or her son’s body, which was recovered on Tuesday. It was also believed that her son was also dumped in the lake by the killer. However, the further investigation is underway into the case and the efforts to identify the woman are on.

The woman was accompanied by a couple, who have not been captured in the CCTV but the people of the area informed the police about the same to the police. The couple is also being searched by the police to identify the deceased and to know the circumstances under which the woman and her son died and they were found in the lake.