Indore: DAVV's UTD campus sees over 24 hours of blackout

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Academic activities are at a standstill on UTD campus as most of the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) teaching department underwent a blackout of more than 24 hours due to some technical snag.

“We have been in darkness since Monday morning. We were being told that the electricity supply would be resumed within an hour. The supply was resumed only around 1.30 pm on Tuesday,” said the head of a teaching department on condition of anonymity.

He stated that academic activities could not be held on UTD campus due to the blackout.

Classrooms, libraries and labs were shut and computers were down as there was no power in most of the teaching departments on UTD campus.

DAVV rector Prof Ashok Sharma said that some technical snag caused the blackout on the UTD campus.

“The supply was restored by Tuesday afternoon,” he added. Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company stated that they were not informed about any technical snag on UTD campus.

“The supply from our side was made uninterrupted to UTD campus. If there was any snag it was internal and perhaps was being dealt by the university itself,” West Discom official said.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:06 AM IST