Indore: Tobacco consumption laws possible with public’s help

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Effective control of tobacco consumption and implementation of its laws is possible only with public participation. Religious leaders can also play an important role in controlling the consumption of tobacco by motivating people for the same,” said DCP Prashant Choubey. He was addressing a workshop organised by the Madhya Pradesh Voluntary Health Association (MPVHA) in support of the International Union against TB and Lung Diseases on Tuesday.

Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit added that inter-departmental communication and coordination were also important for implementing the policies to control the consumption of tobacco.

Executive director of the MPVHA Mukesh Kumar Sinha shared a study of health conditions of tendu patta pluckers and bidi-rollers in the state. “Around 88 per cent of the bidi-rollers complain of having a mix of health issues, including neck pain, body pain, burning eyes and so forth as a result of continuously sitting and rolling bidis. Similarly, 78 per cent of the tendu patta pluckers experience a mix of health issues, including weakness, body ache, headache and so forth as result of the long hours of working in forests, plucking, collecting, drying and packaging tendu pattas in addition to 22 per cent complaints about breathing issues,” Sinha said.

The MPVHA official said that, to control the tobacco menace by 2030, we need to work on the ‘MPOWER’ policy of the World Health Organisation, that is Monitor, Protect, Officer, Help, Warn and Raise Taxes.

Nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said that tobacco-free campuses in industries and institutions must be implemented, while regional director Dr Ashok Dagaria appreciated the steps taken by the MPVHA to control the tobacco menace.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 01:24 AM IST