Indore: Davv's IET staff protest against providing hostel for quarantine

Indore: A day after Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya revealed that it had offered its hostels for putting Covid patients and suspects under quarantine, staffers of Institute of Engineering and Technology – an entity of DAVV – staged a protest on the institute campus against the university’s move.

The protestors told the university administration to withdraw its offer of providing IET hostels for coronavirus patients as the boarding facilities are located close to their official residences.

They stated that it would not be a wise move to provide hostel, which are located near official residences of IET staff, to Covid patients as it could lead to spread of the virus and could infect them too.

Some students who are still living in a hostel on the IET campus and could not return to their hometowns after lockdown was announced also participated in the protest.

Meanwhile, the university administration conveyed to the IET staffers that they had offered vacated hostels located on UTD campus for the purpose of quarantine and not the IET hostels.