Indore: DAVV’s dual degree courses against NEP’s spirit; No exit option provided

Indore: The newly introduced dual degree programmes of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), the only Grade A+ accredited university in Madhya Pradesh, are against the spirit of New Education Policy (NEP).

While NEP seeks to provide multiple exit buttons in degree courses, the dual degree programmes offered by DAVV teaching departments do not provide any exit option.

Simply put, if the student had taken admission in the integrated dual degree course at DAVV, he/she can’t walk away with a bachelor degree even after successfully completing the period required for the same.

“That’s the bitter reality of our dual degree programmes. I have proposed to provide an exit button but to no avail,” a senior professor wishing anonymity said.

School of Data Science and Planning head Prof VB Gupta said that only five-year integrated MTech programmes of DAVV don't have the exit button. “In rest of the courses, there is an exit option,” he added.

Gupta stated that the university had introduced four integrated MTech programme last year with no exit option.

“When some concerns were raised about students directly getting master’s degree without having bachelor’s degree in hand, we made the MTech courses integrated dual degree programmes from session 2021-22. However, the fact remains that issue of exit option remains unresolved but that too will be addressed once NEP is implemented in the state,” he said.

However, the fact remains that in the five year MTech programme there can’t be an exit option. The reason being, bachelor degree in engineering is a four-year duration programme and master degree two-year duration course. The university integrated both bachelor degree and master degree courses into one and made five-year MTech programme. If it would give exit with BTech, the five-year MTech course would come under question.

CET registrations start for 2,515 seats start

Registrations for common entrance test (CET), a gateway to as many as 41 courses – mainly professional programmes – started from 12 noon Tuesday.

DAVV introduced new website (www.davv.nta.ac.in) for CET. Through the website, registration can be done. Besides, the details of eligibility, procedure for filing the application form, number of seats, test centres, fee structure etc are also available on the website.

CET-2021 will be conducted on August 31 for filling as many as 2,515 seats lying vacant in 41 courses offered by a dozen teaching departments.

The courses have been divided into three groups viz Group A, Group B and Group C.

There are 1,145 seats in Group A whereas Group B and Group C consist of 830 and 540 seats respectively.

Centres set up in 22 cities, eight outside state

CET is a national level exams which are conducted in different cities across the country.

Centres for CET have been set up in 22 cities in the country. This year, DAVV has reduced the number of test centres outside the state and increased the number of centres in the state.

Total eight centres have been set up outside the state. They are in New Delhi, Prayagraj, Kota, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Kolkata, Raipur, and Bilaspur.

The centres in MP are set up in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Satna, Khandwa, Jhabua, Ratlam, Khargone, Mandsaur, Chhindwara, Dhar, and Sagar.

CET results to be out on Sept 11

On behalf of DAVV, National Testing Agency is going to conduct CET this year. It would hold exam on August 31 and declare results on September 11. The exam will be computer-based. Multiple types of questions will be asked in the exam. After the exam is over, the NTA would release model answer keys on September 3 and 4 and invite objections. Students can challenge model answer keys by paying par key.