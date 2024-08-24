Indore: DAVV EC Member Urges Vice Chancellor To Set Up Shri Ram-Krishna Study Centre For In-Depth Study Of Revered Hindu Scriptures

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two days ahead of the Janmashtami festival, an executive council member of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has written to vice chancellor Prof. Renu Jain for the establishment of a Shri Ram-Krishna Study Centre at the university. "If established, this centre would aim to promote in-depth study and research on revered Hindu scriptures, including the 'Shri Ramcharitmanas' and 'Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta'," said EC member Dr. AK Dwivedi.

In his letter, Dwivedi highlighted the historical and spiritual significance of the Indore region, noting that Lord Parshuram was born in Janapav under Mhow Tehsil in Indore district, while Lord Krishna received education at the Saandipani Ashram in Ujjain.

He also mentioned the detailed accounts of events in Amjhera, Dhar, found in the Puranas, emphasising the region’s deep connection to Hindu religious history.

The missive is attached with the hope that the establishment of this centre at DAVV will attract researchers from across India and around the world, offering them a platform to conduct comprehensive research on these scriptures.

"Additionally, the centre would provide an opportunity to study the influence of fundamentalist religious organisations in tribal-dominated areas and their attempts to convert people through inducements. The research conducted at the centre could play a crucial role in fostering religious and social consciousness in remote tribal regions," the missive adds.

Dwivedi urged Jain to include this proposal in the agenda for the upcoming executive council meeting, emphasising the potential impact of the Shri Ram-Krishna Study Centre on both academic research and social awareness.