Indore: DAVV to table record Rs 378.94 crore budget with deficit of Rs 93.7 crore before executive council meeting on Monday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which presented Rs 277 crore budget in the last fiscal, is going to table a budget of Rs 378.94 crore for the financial year 2023-24 with a deficit of Rs 93.7 crore before the executive council meeting on Monday and seek its approval. The income has been pegged at Rs 285.45 crore.
Though the budget amount has been increased by around Rs 100 crore this fiscal, there is nothing new to offer in terms of infrastructure projects.
The same old infrastructure projects for which budgetary provisions are made every year - but not a single stone gets laid in the name of construction - have found a place in this year’s budget draft also.
A few new infrastructure projects have been added but largely most of them are from the old budgets.
Interestingly, no significant infrastructure projects have been implemented in the tenure of vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain so far.
Professors of the university hope that the VC will execute some of the projects this year as she has less than two years left in her tenure.
Budgetary provisions
Rs 4 crore for new building of School of Social Sciences
Rs 1 crore for new building of Centre of Distance Learning
Rs 6 crore for expansion of International Institute of Professional Studies
Rs 2 crore for building of School of Data Science
Rs 2 crore for building classroom of School of Economics
Rs 1 crore for construction of residential quarters for Class 3 and 4 employees
Rs 30 lakh for purchase of equipment for School of Pharmacy
Rs 40 lakh for construction of concrete road at School of Pharmacy
Rs 1 crore for construction of new building of library
Rs 1 crore for construction of record room for account and exam
Rs 1 crore for construction of multistorey building
Rs 75 lakh for renovation of auditorium of School of Life Sciences
Rs 1 crore for construction of new building of Bafana Hostel.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)