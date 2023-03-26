Indore: DAVV to table record Rs 378.94 crore budget with deficit of Rs 93.7 crore before executive council meeting on Monday

FP Photo/File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which presented Rs 277 crore budget in the last fiscal, is going to table a budget of Rs 378.94 crore for the financial year 2023-24 with a deficit of Rs 93.7 crore before the executive council meeting on Monday and seek its approval. The income has been pegged at Rs 285.45 crore.

Though the budget amount has been increased by around Rs 100 crore this fiscal, there is nothing new to offer in terms of infrastructure projects.

The same old infrastructure projects for which budgetary provisions are made every year - but not a single stone gets laid in the name of construction - have found a place in this year’s budget draft also.

A few new infrastructure projects have been added but largely most of them are from the old budgets.

Interestingly, no significant infrastructure projects have been implemented in the tenure of vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain so far.

Professors of the university hope that the VC will execute some of the projects this year as she has less than two years left in her tenure.

Budgetary provisions

Rs 4 crore for new building of School of Social Sciences

Rs 1 crore for new building of Centre of Distance Learning

Rs 6 crore for expansion of International Institute of Professional Studies

Rs 2 crore for building of School of Data Science

Rs 2 crore for building classroom of School of Economics

Rs 1 crore for construction of residential quarters for Class 3 and 4 employees

Rs 30 lakh for purchase of equipment for School of Pharmacy

Rs 40 lakh for construction of concrete road at School of Pharmacy

Rs 1 crore for construction of new building of library

Rs 1 crore for construction of record room for account and exam

Rs 1 crore for construction of multistorey building

Rs 75 lakh for renovation of auditorium of School of Life Sciences

Rs 1 crore for construction of new building of Bafana Hostel.